JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for Befesa (BFSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.30 ($59.65).

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €36.80 ($42.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.