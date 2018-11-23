JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Cut by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,010,000 after acquiring an additional 481,210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $97.93 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

