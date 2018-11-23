JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

JPM opened at $107.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $97.93 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $372.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-stake-raised-by-efg-asset-management-americas-corp.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.