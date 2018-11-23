JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Babcock International Group (BAB) Price Target to GBX 981

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 998 ($13.04) to GBX 981 ($12.82) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Babcock International Group to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 843.73 ($11.02).

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 580.60 ($7.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,159,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 39.90 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($53,998.43).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

