Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.71 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,972.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 467.0% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $144.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

