Just Eat (JE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have GBX 603 ($7.88) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on Just Eat and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their target price on Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 848.29 ($11.08).

Just Eat stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 602.20 ($7.87). 1,352,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

