Just Eat (JSTLF) Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JSTLF. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of JSTLF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948. Just Eat has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

