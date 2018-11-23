Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kadant were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,795,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 562,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,056,000 after buying an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 482,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after buying an additional 28,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.72 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $464,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,920. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/kadant-inc-kai-stake-decreased-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.