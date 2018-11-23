Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $120.34. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Cowen raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

