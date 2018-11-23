KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Holdings Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of KAR Auction Services worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 59,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $3,736,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $629,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/kar-auction-services-inc-kar-holdings-cut-by-martingale-asset-management-l-p.html.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.