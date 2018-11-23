Karel J. Marsal Sells 10,639 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) COO Karel J. Marsal sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $100,112.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,982.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MITK stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.02 million, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.26. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. National Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 611,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

