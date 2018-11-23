Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $79.28 Million Stake in Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,632,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,315 shares during the quarter. Andeavor Logistics makes up about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $79,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,539,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,816,000 after acquiring an additional 417,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,411,000 after acquiring an additional 422,790 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 440,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,358,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,955,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,943,000 after acquiring an additional 266,941 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDX opened at $37.12 on Friday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price objective on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 39,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $1,964,234.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 527,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

