KB Home (KBH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $20.38 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. KB Home’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other KB Home news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 989.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

