Kelt Exploration LNG Ltd (TSE:RTK) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.49 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 2020600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/kelt-exploration-lng-rtk-sets-new-1-year-low-at-4-49.html.

About Kelt Exploration LNG (TSE:RTK)

Kelt Exploration LNG Ltd, formerly Artek Exploration Ltd (Artek), is a Canada-based junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in western Canada. Its principal properties include Peace River Arch, Alberta; Deep Basin, Alberta and British Columbia; Inga/Fireweed, British Columbia, and Central Alberta.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.