Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Insider Buys C$47,500.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) insider Bruce Douglas Gigg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$47,500.00.

Bruce Douglas Gigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Bruce Douglas Gigg acquired 5,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$23,750.00.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.62. 763,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,176. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$4.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

KEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

