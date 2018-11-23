Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.47

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 69082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KERX. BidaskClub downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $271.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 129,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

