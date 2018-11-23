Keybank National Association OH Has $1.96 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,238.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 89.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 346.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Stephens raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $107.39 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

