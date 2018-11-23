Keybank National Association OH Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $9,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Paypal to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,213 shares of company stock worth $34,392,948 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

