KeyCorp (KEY) Given News Sentiment Score of 1.86

Media stories about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KeyCorp earned a media sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Donald R. Kimble acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

