Kier Group (KIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $790.00

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 325682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($10.64).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

