Kimberly A. Debra Sells 1,150 Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN) Stock

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) EVP Kimberly A. Debra sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $15,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FNRN stock remained flat at $$13.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.04. First Northern Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon, a state-chartered bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in California. It accepts demand, interest bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

