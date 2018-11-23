Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,710 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.51% of Kimberly Clark worth $199,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

KMB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,378. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-shares-sold-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.