Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Lessened by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,488 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,232,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $110.67 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

