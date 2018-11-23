Kimberly J. Popovits Sells 15,000 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 15,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kimberly J. Popovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 40,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $3,080,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,656,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $3,264,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 0.44. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHDX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter worth $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter worth $202,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

