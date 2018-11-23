Kin (KIN) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Kin has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $161,848.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX, OTCBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Kin has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00127072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00191658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.50 or 0.08921284 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009237 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, COSS, Mercatox, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport, HitBTC, Allbit, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

