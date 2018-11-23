Kinross Gold (K) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note published on Monday. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on K. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

K opened at C$3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.07. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$5.90.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

