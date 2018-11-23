Knoll (KNL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Knoll has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knoll will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knoll news, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 12,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $291,680.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,622.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Maypole acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

