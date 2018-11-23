Kobe Steel (KBSTY) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTY) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kobe Steel earned a coverage optimism score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Kobe Steel stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 13,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Iron & Steel, Welding, Aluminum & Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Electric Power, and Other Businesses segments. The Iron & Steel segment offers steel wire rods and bars, steel plates, steel sheets, pig iron, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

