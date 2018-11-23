Kootenay Silver (KTN) PT Set at C$0.62 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.62 price target on Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of KTN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,376. Kootenay Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.25.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

