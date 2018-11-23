Kryll Market Cap Reaches $472,110.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a market cap of $472,110.00 and approximately $26,878.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00128759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00198318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.10 or 0.08605671 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,689,762 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

