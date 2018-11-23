Lafargeholcim (LHN) PT Set at CHF 47 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 47 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 63.60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 55 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cfra set a CHF 47 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 50.65.

LHN traded up CHF 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching CHF 53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,000. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

