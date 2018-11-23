Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) & First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Critical Review

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lake Shore Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.81%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp 15.38% 4.90% 0.72% First Guaranty Bancshares 17.10% 9.94% 0.81%

Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp $22.06 million 4.20 $3.37 million N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $75.89 million 2.41 $11.75 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

