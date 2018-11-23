Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,749. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

In related news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.25 per share, with a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $430,613. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 48,807 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

