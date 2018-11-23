LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Shares Gap Down to $34.27

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.72, but opened at $34.27. LaSalle Hotel Properties shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 3186008 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $64,258,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $19,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $16,906,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Shares Gap Down to $34.27” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/lasalle-hotel-properties-lho-shares-gap-down-to-34-27.html.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:LHO)

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.