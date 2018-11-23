Lawson Products (LAWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lawson Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lawson Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lawson Products by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Lawson Products by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

