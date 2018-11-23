Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lear by 36.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,274,000 after buying an additional 366,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 61.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,182,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after buying an additional 450,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 65.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 924,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,785,000 after buying an additional 366,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $106,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

