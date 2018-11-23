Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,099,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 639,522 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,012,232,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,838 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/lenox-wealth-advisors-llc-has-967000-holdings-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.