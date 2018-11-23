LexinFintech (LX) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.91.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.69. LexinFintech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

