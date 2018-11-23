Limelight Networks (LLNW) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.42. 964,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 964,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLNW. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on Limelight Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.15 million, a P/E ratio of -170.50, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $160,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $693,905. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

