Limoneira (LMNR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LMNR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a PE ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $61,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,116.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Limoneira by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $3,156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 21,245.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Limoneira by 31.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,238,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Limoneira by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.