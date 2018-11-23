Linx (LINX) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Linx has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Linx has a market capitalization of $137,606.00 and $141.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00740500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

Linx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 32,712,575 coins and its circulating supply is 31,712,575 coins. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

