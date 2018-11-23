Litecoin Plus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $319.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $69,086.00 and approximately $319.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00016423 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000669 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.78 or 4.97438748 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00099997 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004786 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,072,908 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.