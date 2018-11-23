Live Stars Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last Week (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Live Stars has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Live Stars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Live Stars has a total market cap of $226,445.00 and $17.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Live Stars alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00127545 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00190914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.08813580 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009320 BTC.

About Live Stars

Live Stars’ launch date was September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,730,941 tokens. The official message board for Live Stars is medium.com/live-stars. Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Live Stars’ official website is livestars.io. The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Live Stars Token Trading

Live Stars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Live Stars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Live Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Live Stars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Live Stars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.