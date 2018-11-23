Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $116,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $294.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $283.21 and a 1-year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.44.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

