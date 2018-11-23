Loeb Partners Corp Reduces Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Loeb Partners Corp cut its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities set a $93.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

NYSE:FNV opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of -0.13. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

