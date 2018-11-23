Loeb Partners Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $148.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

WARNING: “Loeb Partners Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/loeb-partners-corp-sells-10000-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.