Lonnie P. Nicholson Sells 1,341 Shares of Kimball International Inc (KBAL) Stock

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) VP Lonnie P. Nicholson sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $21,335.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kimball International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,522. Kimball International Inc has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $194.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,455,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kimball International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 472,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

