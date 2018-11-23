Loop Capital Analysts Give L Brands (LB) a $24.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.39.

Shares of LB opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 83.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

