Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 1,440 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $263.96 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.70 and a 52 week high of $314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.83 per share, with a total value of $505,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,831.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

