Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,768 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

